An escaped serval that has been wandering around in ‘t Gooi since the end of October has been spotted in Huizen. The Beestenbende Foundation advised locals to check their garden sheds for the wildcat, which is probably seeking some warmth. But don’t approach the animal yourself, Rob de Graaf of the Beestenbende Foundation told NH Nieuws.

“In the middle of the night, the animal goes looking for food, only to hide again in a warm place in the early morning,” De Graaf said. He suspects the serval is hanging around a certain circle near Museumlaan in Huizen, where there are several spacious villas with garden sheds for it to hide in.

The foundation advised the neighborhood to look for traces of the wild cat. “Think of your cat’s food being eaten up a lot faster than normal or strange feces in your shed,” De Graaf said.

He warned that the serval is cute but is still a predator. If you spot the serval, report it to the Beestbende Foundation, who will come to catch it and return it to its owner.