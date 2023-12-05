Dutch school students’ performance in mathematics, reading, and science has declined significantly compared to four years ago, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It signaled a global trend of declining literacy skills in its assessment of 15-year-olds’ performance in 81 affiliated countries and territories.

Students in the Netherlands scored higher than the OECD average in mathematics, less than average in reading, and close to average in science. But performance in all three subjects declined. The OECD spoke of a “negative trajectory over a longer period of time, in particular in reading and science. Results have been declining at least since 2012.”

Mathematics is the Netherlands’ strongest subject. Some 73 percent of students attained at least Level 2 proficiency in mathematics, well above the OECD average of 69 percent. Some 15 percent of Netherlands students were top performers in mathematics, achieving at least a level 5 or 6 in the PISA mathematics test, compared to 8 percent of the OECD average. Despite this, the overall maths scores dropped significantly compared to the previous measuring point in 2018. Then, Dutch students scored 519 on the PISA mathematics test. Last year, they scored 493.

Reading is the skill Netherlands students struggle with most. Some 65 percent of students attained level 2 or higher in reading, meaning they can read and understand a moderate-length text, compared to the OECD average of 74 percent. Seven percent of students in the Netherlands scored at Level 5 or higher, the same as the OECD average. The PISA test scores for reading dropped from 485 in 2018 to 459 last year.

In science, 15-year-olds in the Netherlands scored about the OECD average. Some 73 percent attained level 2 or higher, compared to the OECD average of 76 percent. And 11 percent were top performers, compared to the OECD average of 7 percent. The PISA scores on this subject dropped from 503 to 488.

In the Netherlands and other countries, socio-economic status greatly influenced academic performance, with more privileged students generally performing better, the OECD said. In the Netherlands, socio-economic status accounted for 15 percent of the variation in mathematics performance - the same as the OECD average.

Netherlands boys outperformed girls in mathematics by 11 score points, while girls outperformed boys in reading by 26 score points. The share of low performers is similar among boys (27 percent) and girls (28 percent) in mathematics. In reading, boys are more likely to struggle (39 percent) than girls (30 percent).

Fifteen-year-olds in the Netherlands generally enjoy school, with 83 percent reporting they make friends easily and 70 percent feeling like they belong, compared to the OECD average of 76 and 75 percent, respectively. However, compared to 2018, students’ sense of belonging declined in the Netherlands.

Minister Mariëlle Paul for Primary and Secondary Education is worried about the declining literacy skills among Dutch school students. “It can and should really be much better,” Paul said. These basic skills are vital for getting through life. You need them to understand the leaflets for medicines, arrange your banking, or even follow a recipe.

Paul said that the Ministry is committed to improving language skills, mentioning a recently announced program where libraries will work with schools more intensively to make reading fun for kids. But she acknowledged that it is “a matter of time and patience” before the policy will show lasting results.