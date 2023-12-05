Six people suspected of violating EU sanctions against Russia were arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium. A Belgian businessman is reported to have sold to Russia electronics and other technology that could be used in the war against Ukraine, according to Belgian media.

Dutch and Belgian police conducted raids on Tuesday in Rotterdam, Sluis, and the Belgian towns of Knokke and Eeklo. Both homes and company headquarters were searched. Four individuals were detained for questioning in Belgium and two in the Netherlands, as reported by the Belgian Public Prosecution Service (OM)

The suspects were tracked down following a tip from the American law enforcement agencies. These agencies had already initiated an investigation into "the illegal export of dual-use goods from the US and money laundering," according to the OM. Such goods, like microchips and turbine engines, can be used for benign devices as well as for drones, missiles, and other military equipment. Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, the export of such items has been prohibited. Russia is desperately seeking some of these goods.

Central to the case is Belgian businessman Hans De G., as reported by Flemish newspapers, including De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad. He allegedly made his company, Hasa Invest, part of a network led by a Russian who settled in Sweden. This individual attempted to acquire Western goods through a series of front companies then secretly passed them on to Russia.