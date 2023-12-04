NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt inadvertently revealed notes about the Cabinet formation on Monday after his meeting with formation scout Ronald Plasterk. He was photographed holding a sheet of paper under his arm with notes indicating his reluctance to govern with the PVV. The word "lower limit" is clearly visible, followed by the words: "not in PVV/NSC/BBB."

Telegraaf reports about this picture of Omtzigt (NSC) in which we can see the note "Not in a PVV/NSC/BBB-government".



So I guess NSC doesn't want to govern with PVV and BBB in a government (without VVD). pic.twitter.com/rQS3faGEOd — Nassreddin Taibi (@Nassreddin2002) December 4, 2023

It was already evident last week that Omtzigt is relunctant to join a Cabinet with PVV leader Geert Wilders as prime minister. The NSC leader said that he was not yet ready to negotiate such a coalition, pointing out that the PVV proposed measures that are contrary to the Constitution. These concerns "still stand firm," Omtzigt said on Monday after visiting Plasterk.

Ironically, Omtzigt himself was the subject of a controversial leaked photograph during the Cabinet formation after the 2021 parliamentary elections. A photographer managed to take a picture of some of the formation notes as former scout Kajsa Ollongren was carrying them. Among other things, the document mentioned Omtzigt with the words "function elsewhere."

He was then a Member of Parliament for the CDA, but a different role was being sought for him. Omtzigt had played a key role in exposing the tax fraud that brought down Rutte’s cabinet. The leaked note incident was later discussed in a meeting between the scouts and VVD leader Mark Rutte.

This photo caused a significant breach of trust in The Hague's political scene. It took more than nine months to form a new Cabinet – including the CDA. The relationship between Omtzigt and his former party never recovered. He continued as an independent MP in the Tweede Kamer and founded his own party this summer, which enters the lower house of the Dutch parliament this week with 20 seats.

Omtzigt often used the term "lower limit" in the context of the Cabinet formation. "For me, the Constitution is the lower limit," he said to the press on Monday after his meeting with Plasterk. He used almost the exact same words in a tweet last week to explain why he is not ready to negotiate with the PVV.

Omtzigt wrote on Monday afternoon that displaying the notes was not intended, but that they were 'in line' with his party's positions regarding the Cabinet formation, which he presented last week. "The notes have since been given a destination elsewhere," he concluded.

Deze aantekeningen had ik voorafgaand aan het gesprek met de verkenner opgeschreven.

Dat ze zo zichtbaar waren was niet de bedoeling.

Ze zijn trouwens gewoon in lijn met de inzet van de brief die ik vorige week namens Nieuw Sociaal Contract aan de verkenner overhandigd heb.… — Pieter Omtzigt (@PieterOmtzigt) December 4, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Omtzigt expressed willingness for small committee talks with PVV, VVD, and BBB – the parties Wilders would like to govern with. However, he pointed out that negotiations are not yet underway.

VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz said last week she did not want to join coalition negotiations at all. However, she repeated that her party would support a center-right Cabinet as a tolerating partner.