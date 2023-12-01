The final election results are the same as the exit polls the day after the parliamentary election on November 22, the Electoral Council announced on Friday. The PVV is the biggest party with 37 seats, followed by GroenLinks-PvdA with 25, VVD with 24, NSC with 20, and D66 with 9.

Of the over 13 million eligible voters, 10,475,139 actually cast their votes on November 22. A total of 107,669 Dutch people were registered as voters abroad. 69,047 of them voted.

That’s a turnout of 77.7 percent, slightly lower than the 78.7 percent turnout in 2021 and 81.9 percent in 2017. The estimated turnout on the day of the election was 78.2 percent. Almost all (99.6 percent) of the votes were valid. There were 19,656 blank votes and 22,821 invalid ones.

The electoral council received 225 reports of possible issues at polling stations. It considered 140 reports about 80 polling stations serious enough for further investigation. It found no irregularities that would draw the integrity of the election into question, Electoral Council chairman W. J. Kuijken said.

At over 10 million valid votes cast, each 69,551 votes equaled one seat in parliament. The PVV received over 2.5 million votes, GroenLinks-PvdA got over 1.7 million, and VVD over 1.6 million. Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC received nearly 1.4 million votes its first time running.

At one point, the D66 was projected to get 10 seats in parliament, not nine. According to NOS, that difference came down to 160 votes. If 160 more people across the country had voted for the party, the D66 would still be in the double digits in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

Total number of seats in the Tweede Kamer, per party, after the 2023 Dutch General Election