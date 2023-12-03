Corporate lobbying around the storage of CO2 emissions often does not comply with the scientific guidelines of the IPCC, the United Nations climate panel. This was reported by InfluenceMap, an independent think tank that investigates corporate lobbying for climate policy. According to their research, more than 80 percent of lobbying efforts go against science.

There are three major, recurring claims that companies use in their lobbying for CO2 storage, which according to InfluenceMap are contrary to science. By simultaneously insisting on CO2 storage, companies often continue to promote the use of fossil fuels. Companies also claim that CO2 storage is the most important way to achieve climate goals and they argue that capturing CO2 contributes to creating employment. The organization examined 750 lobbying attempts for CO2 capture and storage, also known as CCS.

Previously, the fossil sector tried to undermine people's trust in the science surrounding the causes of climate change, said one of the researchers. “But now the focus has shifted to spreading confusion about the science surrounding the solutions to climate change.”

It is mainly oil and gas companies that lobby for CO2 capture. Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, and Occidental Petroleum, among others, promote the technology through advertising campaigns, PR, or lobbying policymakers, InfluenceMap said.

The IPCC has determined that storing CO2 emissions will only play a limited role in the transition to sustainable energy and that the use of fossil fuels must be significantly reduced to achieve the international climate goals for 2030.

Climate organizations have been critical of the storage of CO2 for some time, such as in the Portos project. Shell and ExxonMobil, among others, want to use Porthos. The storage project calls CO2 storage an interim solution, but a necessary one because society is still very dependent on fossil fuels for the time being.

Fertilizer manufacturer Yara announced this month that it would store part of its CO2 emissions in Sluiskil, Zeeland, under the sea in Norway. The investment costs 194 million euros and the Dutch government will make a one-off contribution of 30 million euros to the CCS project.