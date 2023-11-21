Fertilizer manufacturer Yara plans to store a portion of its own CO2 emissions undersea starting in 2026. Of the 3.2 million tons of CO2 emitted annually at its location in Sluiskil in the province of Zeeland, the company intends to transport 800,000 tons to Norway for deep underground storage in a few years. According to the industrial firm, this technique will account for half of the planned CO2 reduction by 2030.

The investment for this project is 194 million euros. This marks the first time captured CO2 will be shipped to another country for storage.

The capture and storage of CO2 are not without controversy. Some scientists fear this technology might be used to delay the transition away from fossil fuels. However, the Norway-based Yara views Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) as "an important part" of Europe's sustainability plans.

Out of the 3.2 million tons of CO2 Yara emits in a typical year, the fertilizer producer claims 1.4 million tons are used for purposes like carbonated soft drinks and beer. After storing 800,000 tons undersea from 2026, there will still be 1 million tons of CO2 emissions released into the air. In 1990, the company's Sluiskil facility emitted 5.2 million tons of CO2. Yara is also a significant emitter of nitrogen.

Earlier this year, outgoing Minister Micky Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate announced preliminary climate agreements with some of the biggest polluters, including Yara. The Dutch government ultimately aims to establish binding agreements with the sector.