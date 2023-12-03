Around ten residents of a residential complex in Amsterdam-Zuidoost can no longer enter their homes for the time being following an explosion in the complex. The facade of the house was demolished by the explosion. A spokesperson for the fire department spoke of extensive damage.

The emergency services received a report about the incident in Millingenhof around 5 a.m. on Sunday. After the explosion, a fire broke out in one of the apartments in the complex. This was quickly brought under control, according to the spokesperson. Furthermore, no one was injured.



"An investigation is now being conducted and a total of ten to fifteen residents have been accommodated. A shelter location is being sought," a police spokesperson told AT5. The 10 to 15 residents who are now unable to return to their apartments are being accommodated in a nearby hotel for the time being.

A police spokesperson said that one of the possible scenarios was a gas explosion. "This needs to be investigated further”. In recent times there have been regular explosions in Amsterdam in which explosives have been used, but in this case, the police spokesperson said, such a scenario was not assumed. No one has been arrested so far.