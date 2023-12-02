Keti Koti, the day of remembrance and celebration of the abolition of slavery, was officially added to the inventory of intangible cultural heritage in the Netherlands on Saturday. This was done on the recommendation of NiNsee, the National Institute for the History and Heritage of Slavery in the Netherlands. Since 2020, Keti Koti has been included in the Canon of the Netherlands, which represents the 50 most important historical events for the Netherlands.

The certificate was signed on Saturday at the Amsterdam City Archives by NiNsee director Urwin Vyent and Linda Nooitmeer, chairwoman of the NiNsee board. Inclusion in the inventory is intended to "help practitioners keep their intangible heritage alive" and "promote the visibility and debatability of heritage".

Last Keti Koti, King Willem-Alexander apologized for the Netherlands' role in the history of slavery in Amsterdam's Oosterpark. In his speech, the king asked for forgiveness as his ancestors did not intervene against the racist system at the time. "At a certain point you have a moral duty to act,” he said.

In addition to Keti Koti, eight new themes were added to the list of intangible cultural heritage this year. These include milk can shooting in Kampen, the classic Dutch delicacy Twentse krentenwegge, and Gregorian chants performed by the Nijmegen choir Karolus Magnus.