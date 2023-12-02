Fans on social media are angry and disappointed because they had to wait a long time for Madonna on Friday evening. The 65-year-old singer only started her performance in the Ziggo Dome at 10:30 p.m., about an hour and a half after the support act had ended. Several fans reported that this meant they were only able to see half an hour of the concert before they had to leave to catch the train.

Sandra Verbaan, a fan who was waiting in the Ziggo Dome, wrote on X shortly after 10 p.m.: "You can't make it up to me. What diva-like behavior. The people who came by train almost have to leave". The crowd became restless and people started booing.

"My niece emptied her piggy bank for a ticket and had to leave after seven songs," reported Asha Promes on X. More angry fans took to the social media platform. "Looks like she'd better change her name to Pardonna," wrote Jan van der Aa. "Pay dearly and then go home in time to catch the last transport," wrote Irma Koning on Facebook.

Festival organizer MOJO had already warned fans of possible delays before the concert as Madonna has often started her concerts later than planned recently.

Madonna's performance finally ended at around 12:45 a.m. Fans who asked the NS on X whether an additional late train was being deployed were told that this was no longer possible. The organizer should have requested this earlier.

"It might be useful to do this differently tomorrow," said Stefan Flierman, referring to the second concert that the world star will give in Amsterdam on Saturday evening.