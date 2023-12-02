The national weather institute KNMI warns that it could become slippery in the western coastal provinces from late Saturday afternoon due to snow and freezing wet roads. This could also be the case in the north during the evening.



Therefore, the KNMI issued a Code Yellow warning for the provinces of Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Flevoland, Friesland, and Groningen. Code yellow will still be in effect in Noord-Holland in the coming hours due to the risk of local slippery conditions.



The national weather institute has also issued a weather warning for Sunday afternoon, as snowfall is expected. During Sunday afternoon, it will start snowing from the west for some time, with a snow cover of 1 to 3 centimeters possible. The snow will move northeast across the country on Sunday evening. This could make it slippery again.

In general, it will snow for a long time in several places in the country during the afternoon and evening. Even though it is only the second day of meteorological winter, the Netherlands has already been experiencing winter weather for a few days. More than 5 centimeters of snow may fall locally, Weeronline reported.



Sunday will start dry and foggy in some areas. In the early afternoon, the first precipitation in the form of wet snow may fall in Zeeland. During the afternoon and evening, the precipitation area will move northeast across the country. In many places, it may continue to snow for a while.

According to Weeronline, it could snow a lot, especially in the second half of the afternoon and early evening. In many places, a snow cover of 1 to 3 centimeters may develop, with 5 centimeters possible in some places. Limburg will probably see the least snowfall. The chances of a white landscape on Monday morning are greatest in Friesland, Overijssel, Drenthe, and Groningen. In addition, it may snow again on Monday. This is most likely in the northeast and least likely in the southwest.

