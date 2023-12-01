Valkenburg in the province of Limburg is among the ten trendiest destinations worldwide, according to research from Booking.com. The town has significantly risen in global popularity over the past year, making it a must-visit on many travelers' 2024 bucket lists.

The research involved a survey of 27,730 respondents from 33 countries, including 1014 from the Netherlands, regarding their travel plans for 2024. From this, a list of the top ten most popular travel destinations around the world was compiled, though they are not ranked in any specific order.

This list includes well-known holiday spots like Buenos Aires in Argentina and Cairns in Australia, along with Valkenburg in the Netherlands. The top 10 list is rounded off with Beppu in Japan, Vlorë in Albania, Mérida in Mexico, Portland in the United States, Chemnitz in Germany, Rotorua in New Zealand, and Panglao in the Philippines.

Valkenburg aan de Geul is famous for its picturesque hills, a rarity in the Netherlands. It is also renowned for its historical castles and cave systems.

The study also shed light on several trends among Dutch people for their holiday plans in 2024. 37 percent of the respondents indicated that rising temperatures in the Netherlands and climate change have influenced their decision to choose travel destinations closer to home, preferring cooler areas over the tropical heat faced by many vacationers in various Southern European countries last summer.

Furthermore, 43 percent of respondents plan to select destinations where the cost of living is lower than at home, with travelers consciously choosing locations for the beauty of their surroundings.

40 percent of Dutch travelers are interested in surprise trips, where everything, including the destination, remains unknown until arrival.