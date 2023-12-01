The storage of so-called “light” fireworks, intended for consumer use, is much more dangerous than previously thought. Retailers are allowed to store such fireworks for sale around the New Year, but this poses a significant safety issue. This is the conclusion of a research team from the University of Twente on behalf of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

The goal of this research was to investigate how the government can better learn from fireworks disasters like in Culemborg in 1991 and Enschede in 2000.

The Culemborg firework disaster was caused the explosion of a storage space for fireworks, which led to the two deaths and heavy damage in the surrounding area. Nine years later, in Enschede, a much larger fireworks disaster happened. The explosion of a fireworks storage place, killed 23 people and injured 950 others. A total of 400 homes were destroyed and 1,500 buildings were damaged.

#History tdy 2000:The #Enschede fireworks disaster was a catastrophic fireworks explosion in #Dutch city of Enschede pic.twitter.com/sAHuZCCJo2 — Vera Roos (@Travel18minRoos) May 13, 2015

These events highlighted the dangers of fireworks storage and led to stricter safety regulations. However, there are still concerns about the dangers of fireworks storage.

Currently, retailers only need to notify the municipality for storing light fireworks up to a maximum weight of 10,000 kilograms and must adhere to safety regulations. However, the research indicates that these consumer fireworks can indeed cause a mass explosion in the event of a fire.

"Research over the past 35 years shows that firework products are not very reliable. The hazard classification is often incorrect. Moreover, the effects of a fire in a fireworks storage are unpredictable," said Professor of Public Administration René Torenvlied, the project leader of the study.

The lighter fireworks are often packed in special mesh packaging, considered safe, leading to a lower hazard classification. But, as confirmed by this new study, this is a misconception. Last year, the Inspectorate of Living Environment and Transport (ILT) also warned about this. The researchers recommend using the same instructions for all types of fireworks and their storage. "Reducing the risk must be the highest priority," the research report stated.

Firefighting instructions also need to be revised, now that consumer fireworks have been found capable of causing mass explosions. Despite the Culemborg and Enschede events, these instructions have barely changed in 30 years and are totally inadequate to ensure the safety of firefighters.

Firefighters are currently allowed to approach a light fireworks fire from up to 25 meters. This is far too dangerous, according to the researchers. The instructions should be the same as those for a heavy fireworks fire: keep distance until the explosion danger has passed and evacuate civilians.

During the Enschede fireworks disaster, four firefighters were killed.