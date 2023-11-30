Police suspect that a deceased woman found in Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon died as the result of a crime. The body of the unidentified woman was found floating in the IJ river near the jetty off Distelweg, police said.

Officers found the woman’s remains after someone called police at about 1 p.m. to say they saw a body in the water. “Based on the initial investigation, the detective suspects that there were criminal offenses connected to the death of the victim,” police said.

“In hopes of discovering the victim’s identity, police are sharing photos of some of her tattoos,” the authorities in the capital wrote on Thursday. “There are large tattoos in various places on her body.”

She was described as being between the ages of 30 and 45 years old. The woman with light complexion had an average build, and short dark hair.

“Detectives would like to get in touch with people who may have more information about the case, for example about who the woman might be.”