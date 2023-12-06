The police arrested a suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found in the IJ river in Amsterdam last week. The 39-year-old man from Zwanenburg was arrested on Saturday, arraigned on Tuesday, and remanded into custody, the police said.

Passersby spotted the woman’s body floating in the IJ next to the mooring jetty on Distelweg at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29. They alerted the police, who police quickly determined that the woman had been killed in a crime.

The police struggled to identify the victim, so they released photos of her tattoos. “Not long afterward, it became clear she was a 33-year-old woman from Amsterdam.” The police haven’t said anything about how she died, only that foul play was involved.

The arrested suspect is in restricted custody, which means he is only allowed contact with his lawyer and that the authorities can’t share details about the investigation.

“The police are doing everything they can to find out exactly what happened to the victim. Even after the arrest, the investigation continues in full swing, and information remains very welcome,” the police said.