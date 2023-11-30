Employers in the Netherlands are trying hard to keep their current workers and attract new ones. Three-quarters of employers plan to give more wage increases next year. Many are also looking at upping their secondary employment conditions, like work-from-home or even pet insurance, to make their company an attractive place to work, De Telegraaf reports based on the Salary Guide 2024, a study by recruitment agency Robert Half.

“Inflation ensures that wages are the main driver for choosing [an employer]. Therefore, it is expected that robust wage negotiations will occur next year,” Ricardo van Popering, Regional Director at Robert Half, told the newspaper.

Almost 75 percent of employers plan to implement salary increases next year. About a third will do so via a fixed percentage, and slightly fewer will compensate for inflation.

Secondary employment conditions are also getting increased attention. More and more employers are offering things like a higher travel allowance, a lease bicycle, a work-from-home allowance, or even contributions to health insurance and pet insurance. Mental health support and a company car are also increasingly popular.

According to Van Popering, employees ultimately look at the overall package. “If a higher salary is not feasible, see what is possible. Flexibility or options to work from home are important, but also whether you can outline a good career path.”