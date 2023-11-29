Image
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 - 13:40
Arrested woman escapes Eindhoven police station in her slippers
A woman arrested on suspicion of a drug crime managed to escape from the police station in Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon in her slippers. A police spokesperson couldn’t tell Omroep Brabant how that happened.
The petite, blonde woman managed to flee the police station on Mathildelaan at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and slippers at the time, the police said.
It is unclear whether the woman escaped from a jail cell or was detained elsewhere at the police station. A police spokesperson declined to provide further explanation to Omroep Brabant.
The woman is not known to be violent, the police added.