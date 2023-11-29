A woman arrested on suspicion of a drug crime managed to escape from the police station in Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon in her slippers. A police spokesperson couldn’t tell Omroep Brabant how that happened.

The petite, blonde woman managed to flee the police station on Mathildelaan at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and slippers at the time, the police said.

It is unclear whether the woman escaped from a jail cell or was detained elsewhere at the police station. A police spokesperson declined to provide further explanation to Omroep Brabant.

The woman is not known to be violent, the police added.