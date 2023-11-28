The Tomorrow Film Festival kicked off on Monday with a launch event at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam. A selection of films and documentaries around the subject of climate change will be available online from November 27 to December 4.

Organized by Cinetree, an online streaming platform from the Netherlands, and Hivos, an international cooperation organization based in The Hague, the festival offers a selection of seven climate-based films which may be viewed for free from November 27 to December 4. These include “Tomorrow” and “The Biggest Little Farm.”

The opening ceremony on Monday at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute included live interviews by Cinetree founder Hanna Verboom with Dutch actor Jacob Derwig, who helped curate the festival with actress Carice van Houten. Verboom also spoke with director Marit Weerheijm and screenwriter Saar Ponsioen, and there was a keynote presentation from philosopher Karim Benammar.

“The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time. During the 28th COP, world leaders will discuss the necessary system changes and a better tomorrow. The reason for Cinetree & Hivos to bring people together with the Tomorrow Film Festival,” said Verboom, who has also been an actress and presenter for the better part of two decades.

“We believe in the power of hopeful films that focus on climate issues and show that 'what tomorrow will bring' is indeed in our own hands,” she added. “When I look at the news, or at social media, I am confronted every day with the climate crisis and other intense messages. It strikes me that the messages are often mainly negative, while very nice things are often happening locally,” Verboom explained.

“We hope that the whole of the Netherlands will watch these films, but also that we as filmmakers and impact makers will join forces more."