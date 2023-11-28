Trevor Noah expressed that winning the Erasmus Prize is "truly an honor." The South African comedian and TV host shared these thoughts in his acceptance speech after receiving the award from King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually to an individual or institution that has made a significant contribution to the humanities, social sciences, and arts.

Noah was amazed to receive the prestigious prize. "When I began my comedy career, I never could have dreamed that a small stage in Johannesburg would become the first piece of a puzzle connecting me with people worldwide," he said. He views comedy as a connection, a "deep human bond" formed through shared dreams. "Whether you're from Amsterdam or Johannesburg, we all journey through life's complexities together." Noah continued, explaining that laughter breaks barriers and serves as a reminder that light exists even in the darkest moments.

King Willem-Alexander described the day as special, noting Noah as the youngest recipient of the award. He referenced Charlie Chaplin, a previous winner, as a "brilliant comedian," highlighting a talent connecting him with today's laureate. While humor can be "tricky business" and sometimes lead to violence, the king emphasized the liberating power of laughter, praising Noah as a master of it.

King Willem-Alexander is the current Patron of the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, which selects a different theme each year. This year's theme, 'In Praise of Folly,' aligns with Desiderius Erasmus's book focusing on humor, social criticism, and satire. According to the jury, Noah embodies the Erasmian spirit with his linguistic, mocking, and unifying humor.

The event was attended by many peers, including Soundos El Ahmadi, Peter Pannekoek, Sanne Wallis de Vries, Raoul Heertje, Kasper van der Laan, Najib Amhali, Marc-Marie Huijbregts, and also by Princess Beatrix, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, rapper Akwasi Ansah, and former President of the Tweede Kamer Gerdi Verbeet.

King Willem-Alexander awarded last year's prize to Israeli writer David Grossman under the theme, "Mending a Torn World." Willem-Alexander has also handed the prize to British artist Grayson Perry, American composer John Adams, American journalist Barbara Eherenreich, and Canadian sociologist Michèle Lamont. Other recipients during the past decade include author Dame Antonia Byatt, the Wikipedia community, Belgian theater festival director Frie Leysen, and democracy advocate Jürgen Habermas.

The Erasmus Prize comes with a cash sum of 150,000 euros, and a folded ribbon adornment with a titanium plate at both ends. When closed, the adornment has the appearance of a book, but when opened, it stretches into a ribbon with text in Erasmus's handwriting. The ribbon was designed in 1995 by Bruno Ninaber van Eyben.

The text comes from a letter Erasmus wrote in 1523, and says, "diverse are the gifts of men of genius and many are the different kinds of ages. let each one reveal the scope of his competence and let no one be envious of another who in keeping with his own ability and style tries to make a useful contribution to the education of all.”