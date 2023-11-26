Max Verstappen will start the last race of the year in Formula 1 from pole position. The Red Bull driver will start from this first starting position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in pursuit of his 19th victory of the season. This would see him challenge the record for the most wins in a season.

Great job team @redbullracing 🙌 Pole for the final race of the season!!! Very well done everyone. There’s one more push to go, let’s get it 💪 pic.twitter.com/eYIvpB9eBk — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2023

Should Verstappen win, it would be the 54th Grand Prix victory of his career. He would then pass German Sebastian Vettel in the all-time leaderboard and be number three behind record holder Lewis Hamilton (103 wins) and Michael Schumacher (91 wins).

Get the lowdown on the final Qualifying of 2023 as @Max33Verstappen made it four #AbuDhabiGP Poles in a row 👇🇦🇪 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 25, 2023

The Dutchman has had his third world championship title since the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. Even after that, he has not let up for a moment and has continued to win. Just last week, he won the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alongside Verstappen, Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is on the front row of the grid. Australian Oscar Piastri from McLaren and Briton George Russell from Mercedes form the second row of the grid. The race starts at 3 p.m.