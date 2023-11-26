Temperatures dropped to -0.6 degrees Celsius at the national weather station in De Bilt overnight. And with that, the first official frost of the autumn was measured, Weeronline reported.

However, the weather service said that the first official frost of the autumn is more than three weeks later than usual. The last time it froze in De Bilt was on April 27, when the temperatures dropped to -1.2 degrees on King's Night.

The frost also hit other parts of the country, with the lowest recorded temperatures of up to -1.8 degrees in Deelen. Overall, the first local frost of the autumn was measured in Ell with -0.8 degrees on November 12, according to Weeronline.

This year, the first official frost of the autumn is more than three weeks later than usual. On average, temperatures in De Bilt drop below zero for the first time after summer around November 3. The earliest first official autumn frost ever measured in De Bilt was on September 16, 1971, when it was -0.4 degrees at the main station.