Now that all votes have been counted in Amsterdam, the distribution of seats after the parliamentary elections remains unchanged. This is the result of the final forecast by the ANP election service. According to the final forecast, the PVV remains the winner with 37 seats, followed by GroenLinks-PvdA with 25 seats, VVD with 24, NSC with 20, and D66 with 9 seats.

In this final forecast, 99.7 percent of the votes have been counted. However, the votes of voters from abroad are not yet known but are included in the calculation model. The results of this group of postal voters will be announced next week but it is not expected that this will affect the distribution of seats.

Amsterdam had previously announced that GL-PvdA had become the largest party with 85 percent of the vote. According to the preliminary results, the GL-PvdA remains the largest party with almost 34 percent of the vote, followed by the VVD with 11.8 percent and the D66 (9.9 percent).

While the PVV was the ninth strongest party in the capital in the last national elections in 2021 with 5.1 percent of the vote, the right-wing party has now come fourth in Amsterdam with 9.6 percent, giving Geert Wilders party its best result, Het Parool reported.

It is followed by DENK (7.5 percent) and then Pieter Omtzigt's NSC (6.6 percent). The Party for the Animals (4.8 percent), Volt (3.8 percent), the SP (3.2 percent) and BIJ1 (2.3 percent) have all lost ground compared to the last parliamentary elections.

The official election results will be announced by the Electoral Council on December 1.