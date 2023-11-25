On Thursday, the remains of the three missing crew members found in the wreck of the British Lancaster ED603 in September were identified. They are Arthur Smart, Charles Sprack and Edward Moore, as laboratory tests in Soesterberg have revealed. The Royal Netherlands Army Salvage and Identification Service has now been able to provide clarity for the families of the missing men. The discovery signals the end of a long period of uncertainty for the families concerned in the United Kingdom.

The Lancaster crashed in the IJsselmeer on June 13, 1943, after a bombing run over the Ruhr area. Shortly before the crash, the Lancaster had dropped bombs over Bochum in Germany. There were seven crew members on board the British military aircraft, none of whom survived the crash. Four crew members were washed up on the coast and buried in Stavoren, Workum and Hindeloopen. However, there was no trace of the pilots Arthur Smart and Charles Sprack or the flight sergeant Edward Moore.

Their remains were found during the salvage operation initiated by the Ministry of Defense in September and October at the request of the municipality of Súdwest-Fryslân.

In addition to the human remains, the Dutch recovery team also found kite equipment and clothing as well as two silver-plated cigarette cases engraved with the initials of Arthur Smart and Edward Moore. These items were returned to their families in the United Kingdom.