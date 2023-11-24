Netherlands residents can expect the already busy Friday evening rush hour to be extra challenging today due to strong winds and rain, the Rijkswaterstaat warned. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for a large part of the Netherlands, warning of gusts up to 110 kilometers per hour. Air traffic control also warned of possible delays and cancelations.

The weather warning covers all provinces except Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel. It first takes effect in the Wadden Sea area at 9:00 a.m., then in Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, and Noord-Holland at 11:00 a.m. Zuid-Holland and Flevoland follow at 1:00 p.m. and Zeeland and Utrecht at 3:00 p.m.

“The strong winds mainly occur during showers,” the KNMI said. Gusts between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour are expected inland and up to 110 km/h on the IJsselmeer and near the sea. “The wind will slowly decrease in strength later in the evening.” The KNMI expects to lift the code yellow warning at 9:00 p.m.

At around 8:30 a.m., the European air traffic center Eurocontrol cautioned of “moderate delays” in Amsterdam, as arriving flights are being regulated due to the strong winds. At that time, Schiphol Airport already reported 23 canceled and 31 delayed departures, and 27 canceled and 65 delayed arrivals for Friday.

There were a few delays, and one round-trip to Istanbul was canceled at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, but the weather was not affecting operations at Eindhoven Airport, the country’s second-largest airport.

“The often already busy Friday evening rush hour will be busy again today. The rain will affect traffic jams. In addition, code yellow applies in several provinces for heavy gusts of wind,” the Rijkswaterstaat said. “Expect longer traffic jams at the known junctions and bottlenecks.”

Friday will be wet and gusty, with maximum temperatures around 8 degrees, though the KNMI warned that it will be colder in the rain. “During the weekend, sunshine and occasional showers will alternate. There is a chance of some wet snow in the south on Monday, after which it will become colder with light frost inland during the night and morning.”