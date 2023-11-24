The Cabinet formation process began on Friday afternoon, marked by the first press conference of formation scout Gom van Strien. The PVV senator emphasized a "strong sense of urgency to speed up the formation of a cabinet" within politics and society. During this conference, he also mentioned not recalling his 2015 comment about the Dutch parliament being a "fake parliament."

Geert Wilders’ PVV, which became the largest party in parliament on Wednesday, nominated Van Strien as the formation scout. He is the first person tasked with investigating possible coalitions for the next government. The appointment of the scout is the first step in the Cabinet formation process.

Starting Monday, Van Strien will begin discussions with party leaders and faction leaders, in the order of the number of seats their parties have won. He will first meet with his party colleague and PVV leader Geert Wilders. Follow-up conversations may occur later.

At his first press conference on Friday, Van Strien acknowledged that his role as formation scout would not be easy. “The election results are complex. The distribution of seats has changed significantly,” he said. “It will take some readjustment for everyone to step out of campaign mode. This really demands something from the parties. The dust needs to settle, a moment for reflection,” he added.

During the press conference, Van Strien was also asked about a statement he made in 2015 during a radio interview, referring to the Dutch parliament as a “fake parliament.” The PVV senator replied that he could not remember making that statement. He also said it was now “irrelevant" whether he ever made such comments. "I have complete confidence in the Dutch parliament," he stated.

Van Strien showed irritation when a journalist repeatedly asked about that statement. He consistently deflected questions about his statements and abruptly said "end" when further pressed on the matter.