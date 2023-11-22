As Dutch voters head to the polls, international media are doing their best to explain the complex elections. There is a new generation of politicians on the rise, reported the press agencies, newspapers, and news websites. They are trying to explain the implications for the fragmented and occasionally heated political landscape in the Netherlands.

The New York Times focuses on NSC founder Pieter Omtzigt, “the campaign’s chief protagonist.” His emergence as a popular vote-getter, given his moderate positions, is "unusual," according to the American newspaper. The British newspaper The Guardian noted that in polling stations “from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam to the islands of the Dutch Caribbean,” voters have the chance to steer the country in a new direction after four Rutte governments.

The Arab news channel Al Jazeera observed that the security situation of Dutch politicians is concerning and discussed this with outgoing Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. The channel also covered Mark Rutte's legacy, his successor Dilan Yeşilgöz ("a former refugee"), and the anti-immigration positions of the PVV. The Spanish El País also referred to the two attacks on Thierry Baudet.

Geert Wilders' apparent success in the polls is frequently noted internationally. The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine talked of a "surprising rise." The French daily Le Monde said that the outcome of the elections is particularly uncertain, mainly because of the large number of undecided voters. "Many more surprises may await us."

In many countries, the largest party can expect an absolute majority. The fact that in the Netherlands (many) more parties are usually needed means it can take a long time to form a government, most articles noted. The international news agency AFP thoroughly explained the whole process involving “advisors” (verkenners), "informers" (informateurs) and "formateurs." How long will the formation take? "An eternity,” the news agency concluded.