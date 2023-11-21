Europol has added two Dutchmen to its most wanted list - Rick Wessels and Marco Ebben. Both men still have to serve years in prison for drug trafficking in separate cases.

In September 2019, Austria sentenced Wessels (34) to nine years in prison for importing hard drugs into the country. The man requested to serve his sentence in the Netherlands, and he was transferred to a Dutch prison in October 2020.

His sentence was interrupted when his mother died, but he failed to report back to prison in July 2021. He still has to serve nearly seven years of his nine-year sentence.

Ebben (31) is also wanted for the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In October 2020, the court sentenced him to 7 years and 4 months in prison for drug trafficking from Brazil to the Netherlands.

He and co-suspects smuggled a total of 400 kilograms of cocaine into the Netherlands, according to Europol. The drugs entered the Netherlands in containers of pineapples from Brazil at the port of Rotterdam.