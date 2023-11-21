The Amsterdam production company NewBe won the International Emmy for Kids: Live-Action for its reboot of the Australian television series Heartbreak High. NewBe made the Netflix series with British production company Fremantle.

Heartbreak High, streaming worldwide on Netflix, follows the daily lives of a group of high school students in Australia. The series is based on a drama series of the same name that was broadcast in Australia from 1994 to 1999. It was also very popular among teenagers in the Netherlands.

Jeroen Koopman of NewBe told NOS from the afterparty in New York that the win came “fairly unexpectedly.” An Australian colleague accepted the award and gave the thank you speech. “I could only laugh and applaud.”

Koopman was a fan of the original Heartbreak High. “We had the idea at NewBe, two to three years ago, to do a reboot of the series. It seemed to us a fitting idea that the series should be set again in Australia,” he told the broadcaster.

The reboot has already won six AACTA awards in Australia, and Netflix announced a second season.