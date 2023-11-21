A man attempted to set off a homemade explosive in a Rotterdam municipal office on Tuesday morning, Rijnmond reported on Tuesday. Police arrested the 38-year-old resident of Rotterdam. According to a spokesperson, the individual is described as “a disturbed man.”

A suspect ignited the fuse of a bottle filled with a flammable substance and then fled the scene. The fuse smoldered, but the explosive device did not detonate. The suspect was arrested near the municipal office at Looiershof in Delfshaven and was put into custody.

The incident caused significant panic in and around the service office, especially as the Looiershof was crowded with people at the time. The motive behind the perpetrator's actions remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the municipality of Rotterdam told Rijmond that the incident will not affect the Tweede Kamer elections scheduled for Wednesday. The Looiershof municipal office, where the incident occurred, will still serve as a voting location.