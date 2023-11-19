The police left too much space for the supporters of the black-faced Piets at the Sinterklaas parade in De Lier on Saturday, allowing them to attack the Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) demonstrators at close range. The police also intervened too late, creating a dangerous situation, the action group stated in reaction to the events during the parade. "KOZP's right to demonstrate was not protected for the umpteenth time."

De Lier: politielinie tussen kozp en voorstanders Zwarte Piet! pic.twitter.com/ucv5PFwCMm — Kees (@Kees71234) November 18, 2023

Kick Out Zwarte Piet protested in the Zuid-Holland village against the appearance of the Zwarte Piets who took part in the parade. Some were dressed completely in black. The opponents of KOZP threw eggs, fireworks, and cans at the demonstrators. In addition, a smoke bomb was also thrown. The police dispersed the attackers with batons and arrested nine people in the vicinity of the parade.

De Lier: opnieuw een rookbom bij #kozp, wordt met luid gejuich ontvangen door voorstanders Zwarte Piet #zwartepiet #sinterklaas #delier pic.twitter.com/aX9VGCNWCR — Dennis van Schie (@DennisvanSchie) November 18, 2023

As a result, the mayor of the municipality of Westland, Bouke Arends, issued an emergency decree for the arrival of Sinterklaas in De Lier, according to NU.nl. An emergency decree allows authorities to take stricter action against rioters than is permitted under normal law, such as evacuating streets or banning certain gatherings, NU.nl wrote.

"It is clear that the aggression of the crowd and the restrained approach of the police could have had catastrophic consequences," explained the action group. "We largely escaped with a scare, but the fireworks, flares, and smoke bombs could have caused much more damage." According to KOZP, one activist suffered minor injuries.

The action group also feels restricted in its right to demonstrate. The route of the parade was said to have been changed at the last minute in such a way that it no longer passed the demonstration. As a result, KOZP "could only get its message to the police, riot police, and violent demonstrators", the action group argues.

Furthermore, the KOZP is also "angered" by the reaction of Mayor Bouke Arends of Westland, the municipality to which De Lier belongs. Arends said that the parade went ahead "without serious disruption".

The Justice and Security Inspectorate recently concluded in a report that the police in Staphorst did not adequately protect the KOZP demonstrators last year when they were besieged by rioters during the Sinterklaas procession.