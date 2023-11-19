In Alphen aan den Rijn in Zuid-Holland, police have found 44.2 kilos of illegal fireworks in a child's bedroom where a very young child was sleeping. This was reported by police officer Ronald Jonkman on Sunday morning on X.

The discovery was made in a house in the Oudshoorn district, said the police officer. He described the fireworks found as very dangerous. Jonkman explained that "appropriate" measures will be taken.

Furthermore, a police spokesman said that the man who is believed to have stored the heavy, illegally popping fireworks in the room will have to report to the police station later for questioning. "We will then investigate further what needs to be done," said the spokesperson.