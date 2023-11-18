Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) criticizes Dilan Yeşilgöz (VVD), who often emphasizes that she prefers to look ahead when asked about problems that have arisen under the Rutte Cabinets. "If that's your attitude, then abolish history lessons in secondary school," he said as a guest on Op1.

For Omtzigt, the VVD party leader does not have to take responsibility for all the mistakes attributed to the Rutte Cabinets, such as the social benefits scandal. "Because she wasn't in government until two years ago," he said.

However, the NSC party leader believes that she should learn better lessons from that time. The VVD only promises to listen better, he felt. "Yes, that's really too thin," says Omtzigt.



Accidental Foto with Taliban representative

Outgoing healthcare minister Ernst Kuipers had his photo taken with a representative of the Taliban during a WHO conference earlier this month. "I didn't know who this person was at that moment," says the D66 minister on X, where the photo is being circulated. "This was a mistake, it absolutely should not have happened and I regret it."

An investigation is underway into how the representative of the Taliban, an extremist movement that has returned to power in Afghanistan since 2021, could be present at the conference.

"It goes without saying that I do not want to associate myself in any way with this terrible regime: I stand for human rights and women's rights in particular," Kuipers writes on social media. The ultra-conservative Taliban are known for their strict rules for women, who are also excluded from most parts of society.