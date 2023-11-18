The Netherlands men’s national team has confirmed qualification for the European Championships in Germany in June. Oranje secured their qualification by beating the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in the Johan Cruijff Arena. The Netherlands finishes the group stage on Tuesday against Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Koeman wants to figure out who to partner with Frankie de Jong for the European championships. Jerdy Schouten has been enjoying a good season with PSV and was given a starting place. He played with Tijjani Rijnders next to him, who impressed in the last international break. Xavi Simons was the most attacking player.

Ireland got a chance in the opening stages after Quilindschy Hartman lost the ball. The Netherlands were dangerous for the first time after 11 minutes, and it was a goal. Wout Weghorst could run toward the goal unopposed after a long pass by Stefan de Vrij. The Hoffenheim striker shot the ball into the near post high into the roof of the net: 1-0.

The early goal didn’t result in the Netherlands playing with more freedom. Ireland kept their lines closed, and Koeman’s side played without imagination and at a too-low tempo. Reijnders had a few chances to shoot, but Oranje was not dangerous.

Koeman gave his side another chance after halftime to recover. The Netherlands created a few good chances in the opening stages. Simons was close to his first goal for the national side in the 48th minute, but he shot the ball against the heel of Cody Gakpo. The keeper stopped Weghorst at close range, and Reijnders hit the post.

Ireland looked like they had leveled against the run of play through a counter, but substitute Adam Idah was offside. Oranje had plenty of chances in the phase after it, but the second goal did not fall. Ireland tried to push for the equalizer near the end of the match, but they were unsuccessful.