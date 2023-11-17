The largest Zara store in the world opens in Rotterdam on Friday. The clothing store, located in a former C&A building on the Coolsingel, covers approximately 9,000 square meters spread over five floors, RTL Nieuws reports.

The massive store fits with Zara’s strategy to open more large stores and close smaller ones. Inditex, Zara’s parent company, is also opening large Zara branches in Paris and Miami, while 625 smaller stores have disappeared worldwide in a year.

The larger stores save Zara costs per item of clothing sold. They also offer space for Zara’s other product lines, like cosmetics, sportswear, and home goods through Zara Home. Customers who bought Zara items online can also pick them up or return them in the larger stores.

There are over 20 Zara branches in the Netherlands, including the new massive one in Rotterdam.