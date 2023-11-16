Dutch clothing companies support demands for higher wages at clothing factories in Bangladesh. Protests for a higher minimum wage in the country got so out of hand this past week that 150 factories were closed as a precaution, RTL Nieuws reports after speaking to several Dutch companies that buy clothing from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest clothing exporter after China, mainly due to its low minimum wage. The minimum wage in the South Asian country is currently around 70 euros per month and hasn’t increased in five years, despite inflation of over 5 percent in all those years. Last week, the government offered to raise the minimum wage to 104 euros per month. But factory workers want at least 195 euros per month - the minimum liveable income in Bangladesh, according to various studies.

RTL Nieuws approached seven large Dutch clothing brands that purchase clothing in Bangladesh about the matter and got responses from Hema, C&A, Zeeman, and WE. G-Star, Wibra, and Hunkemoller were unable or unwilling to respond in time.

Textile giant Zeeman told the broadcaster it advocates for “a minimum wage that is a living wage.” The amount of 195 euros per month is “in line with what we see as a living income,” a spokesperson said.

Hema, WE, and C&A also said they support wage increases but did not give specific amounts. “This will likely result in a modest price increase for our products,” a WE spokesperson added.

The closure of 150 clothing factories has not yet resulted in supply problems for the Dutch brands. They said they are monitoring the situation closely.