David Guetta has dethroned Martin Garrix as the world’s number-one DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2023. The Dutch DJ dropped two spots to third place, with Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike taking second place.

David Guetta and Martin Garrix have now both held the top spot in the ranking four times, putting them second only to Armin van Buuren, who has five years in the number-one spot. The “Dutch trance legend,” as DJ Mag describes Van Burren, is in fifth place this year.

Other Dutch DJs in the top 100 include Afrojack (7), Don Diablo (13), R3HAB (14), W&W (16), and Oliver Heldens (19). There are a handful of women in the ranking, with Peggy Gou (9) and Charlotte de Witte (18) making it to the top 20.

Around 1.3 million people from 237 countries voted for their favorite DJ in this year’s rankings, DJ Mag said.