Four Dutch young men may spend an additional two weeks in a cell in Norway on suspicion of serious assault, along with three others who are not in custody but are also suspects in the case. They allegedly punched and kicked two Norwegians into the hospital last Friday night, AD reported on Thursday.

The young men, aged between 17 and 21, were part of the Brunstad Conference Center in Stokke, Vestfold. Last weekend, around 3,600 teenagers from across Europe, including 350 from the Netherlands, arrived at the center. They are members of the Brunstad Christian Church, a worldwide evangelical non-denominational church.

According to Norwegian police who spoke with AD, the seven Dutch youths from Krommenie, a town in the province of Noord-Holland.

The brawl residents occurred on Friday at Tonsberg's entertainment center between seven Dutch youths and two local residents. Local police reported that the altercation began after a Norwegian made a comment, leading to the Dutch group starting the fight. The assault left one victim unconscious on the ground. Both victims were hospitalized but have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing, with camera footage still being analyzed to determine the exact events. According to the police, the Dutch young men were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A 17-year-old Dutch teenager admitted guilt and paid a fine that amounts to 1,300 euros, according to AD. Two others remain suspects, but their involvement was not deemed serious enough to warrant custody.

The four Dutch youths who allegedly punched and kicked remain in custody. The court in the Tonsberg region, fearing they might flee to the Netherlands, has extended their detention by two weeks. The Norwegian police expect to complete the investigation soon, after which they will be released. They will then receive a summons for trial at a later date.