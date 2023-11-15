International train services between the Netherlands and Germany will be canceled due to a strike on the German rail network starting Wednesday evening at 10:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Dutch railway company NS announced on their website. The cancellation affects the ICE International trains, the Intercity Berlin, and the Nightjet trains to Austria and Switzerland.

On Tuesday, the train drivers' union in Germany announced a nationwide rail strike on short notice for 20 hours amidst ongoing wage negotiations with the German railway company Deutsche Bahn.

As a consequence, the Nightjet trains between the Netherlands and Switzerland and Austria will not operate overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and from Thursday to Friday. ICE International will operate as usual on Wednesday but will be suspended until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, with services for the evening still uncertain.

The Intercity Berlin will run as usual on Wednesday and will then be suspended until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. It is still uncertain which, if any, Intercity Berlin trains will operate after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

NS reported that all trains in Germany are expected to resume normal service as of Friday morning.

NS also informed that train tickets to, via, or from Germany booked before November 15 can be used flexibly on all Deutsche Bahn day trains from today until November 22, 2023. Train staff have been informed of this change.

Travelers can cancel or change their ticket to a different date with the same carrier at no cost. For booking seat reservations for ICE, IC Berlin, or for changing or canceling tickets, they should contact NS International Customer Service at 030-7515222.