The number of cases of oropharyngeal cancer in the Netherlands is increasing, even though fewer people smoke. HPV is a major contributing factor to that increase. Dutch doctors and people need to be more aware of that, according to a study by ENT doctor Femke Verhees, with which she got her Ph.D. at Maastricht UMC, NOS reports.

One in three Dutch people knows that the HPV virus can cause cervical cancer. But only one in ten know that it also causes oropharyngeal cancer - cancer to the mouth and throat. General practitioners usually know about the link to throat cancer, but they are less aware that it occurs more often in men and mainly affects young people.

HPV stands for human papillomavirus, a very contagious virus easily transmitted during sex. Netherlands residents can get vaccinated against HPV from the age of 10.

“But if parents are not familiar with HPV or the consequences of an infection, they will be less likely to have their children vaccinated,” said Verhees. She called it essential that people are informed about the severity of the risks associated with HPV.