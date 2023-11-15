Customs officers intercepted a massive shipment of cocaine at the port of Vlissingen on Tuesday evening. They found 3,279 packages of the drug, with a street value of about 246 million euros, hidden among a load of bananas from Ecuador, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said. “It is the largest batch of cocaine found in Zeeland so far this year.”

The narcotics were collected and destroyed on Tuesday evening. The bananas were destined for a company in the Netherlands, which the OM believes wasn’t involved in the cocaine trafficking.

Due to the size of the discovery, the authorities increased surveillance in the port area on Wednesday night while Customs, the Seaport Police, and the Koninklijke Marechaussee disposed of the drugs and investigated. The increased security was also visible on Wednesday morning.