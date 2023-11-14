Next year, Zuid-Holland will be the province with the highest surcharges, the provincial part of the motor vehicle tax. The Provincial Council has agreed to an increase from 95.7 to 98.7 surcharges. That adjustment to the rate will generate an additional 11.8 million euros in income for the province next year.

In total, Zuid-Holland will receive almost 390 million euros in road tax in 2024. It, therefore, constitutes almost half of the province’s income. This year, Zuid-Holand and Groningen were tied with the highest surcharges (95.7). In Groningen, the new coalition has decided to freeze surcharges for four years.

Zuid-Holland is increasing the taxes for owners of petrol and diesel cars and motorcycles. According to the Provincial Executive, consisting of representatives of the coalition parties GroenLinks-PvdA, BBB, VVD, and CDA, this concerns indexation.

Over 1.6 million cars and almost 135,000 motorcycles are registered in Zuid-Holland. Electric cars will be exempt from motor vehicle tax next year.

The PVV, JA21, and FvD submitted an amendment during the budget discussion. These parties wanted the provincial surcharges not to be increased. However, their proposal failed to get a majority vote (11-44).

The budget for next year was also approved after a meeting that lasted over 14 hours. Only PVV, JA21, and FvD voted against it.