Tata Steel announced in a press release on Monday that it will cut 800 jobs at its IJmuiden site. The steel market has been struggling for some time, and to remain competitive and profitable, the company aims to further reduce costs, according to the conmpany.

“Reducing the number of jobs is a difficult decision that can have a major personal impact on employees and their families,” Tata Steel stated. “Despite all efforts to improve its market position and reduce costs, more is needed, and the company also needs to further reduce personnel costs.”

The decision is expected to affect approximately 500 employees, mainly in management or support functions. Tata has not ruled out forced redundancies and plans to discuss a social plan with trade unions. The remaining 300 job cuts will involve temporary workers, and some vacancies will not be filled.

Tata Steel employs roughly 11,500 people in the Netherlands, including 9,200 workers at the IJmuiden site, according to the company’s figures.

The company indicated that this measure also aims to transform it into a cleaner, greener steel company. Significant investments are being made currently and in the upcoming years to support this transition. This is particularly important in a context where various countries are adopting more active industrial policies, potentially disrupting the level playing field in Europe, the company explained.

Tata Steel's IJmuiden site is one of Europe's largest steel producers. Recently, the site has faced criticism due to environmental concerns, particularly relating to air pollution and its impact on local communities' health.