Tens of thousands of participants are expected in Amsterdam on Sunday for a climate march through the capital. The so-called March for Climate and Justice will start at Dam Square at 1 p.m. and end at Museumplein. There will be a series of "stage performances", including a speech by the well-known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

We hebben NU een kans om een nieuwe politieke wind te laten waaien door Nederland. Daarom organiseert de #KlimaatCrisisCoalitie op zondag 12 november om 13:00 uur, de Mars voor #Klimaat en #Rechtvaardigheid in Amsterdam💜



Meer info? Ga naar: https://t.co/96XEnbYlhT#KlimaatMars pic.twitter.com/HcBgMaEk6O — De Klimaatcoalitie (@Klimaatcrisis) November 8, 2023

According to the climate activists, there are many environmental and economic problems in the Netherlands and the rest of the world that are all linked to the climate crisis: New heat records, extreme weather conditions, housing shortages, and the slide of many people into poverty while companies make their profits. They are therefore calling on politicians to take immediate action. A previous climate march in Amsterdam in 2021 was attended by 40,000 people.

“While the crisis is now, politicians are failing to come up with good solutions. The much-needed transition to a sustainable and just society is not happening,” the Climate Crisis Coalition states on its website.

Due to the expected high number of participants, NS is running longer trains to and from the capital, which will be split between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Zuid stations. The municipality expects traffic disruptions in the Zuid and Centrum districts. Traffic controllers and text vans will therefore be deployed there, and some trams and buses will be diverted.

The march is being organized by the Climate Crisis Coalition, an alliance of Oxfam Novib, FNV, Fridays For Future, Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, Fossil Free NL, Milieudefensie, DeGoedeZaak, and TNI.