Coach Phillip Cocu has resigned as head coach of Vitesse. He made this decision immediately after the home defeat against SC Heerenveen (1-3). "He told me that it would be better if someone else took over," said technical director Benjamin Schmedes. "Someone with new energy. I accepted that."

Vitesse en Phillip Cocu per direct uit elkaar.#Vitesse — Vitesse (@MijnVitesse) November 12, 2023

"I felt that the team needed change and that is why I decided to take a step back," Cocu himself responded via the club. "After all, the interests of the team always come before the interests of the individual. We did everything we could to turn the tide, but this was not enough. I wish the club and its people all the best," the former head coach said.

Schmedes would not say whether Cocu would have remained coach of Vitesse if he had not resigned. "We have a very open relationship and we knew that something had to change. There has to be new energy in the club. Someone has to give a push. But this is a defeat for the whole club. Cocu cares about Vitesse and that's why he made this decision.”

During the press conference, Schmedes described the situation as a black night, referring to the departure of Cocu as head coach, as well as Vitesse's defeat against SC Heerenveen.

Vitesse will be back in action in two weeks. After an international break, an away game at Ajax awaits. However, Schmedes does not know which coach will be available for selection then. "But we always work with shadow lists," said the technical director. "We have them for players and coaches."

The 53-year-old Cocu was in his second season as head coach of Vitesse, who are bottom of the Eredivisie. As head coach, he won three league titles with PSV and then worked as a coach at Fenerbahçe and Derby County. At Vitesse, he was faced with a difficult situation. A potential takeover by the USA has still not been approved. As a result, Vitesse has not only sporting but also financial worries.

Vitesse held out for a long time against Heerenveen but lost after Marco van Ginkel was sent off in the 69th minute. Afterwards, the fans in the Gelredome demanded Cocu's dismissal. Angry fans also gathered outside the main entrance to the stadium after the game. They were stopped there by security guards. Captain Van Ginkel and technical director Schmedes talked to the supporters.

"The fans were angry," said van Ginkel. "They demanded the coach's resignation. Everyone knows that I have a good relationship with Cocu, and that's still the case. I think he made this decision for the club. If he has resigned, then perhaps in an elegant way. Maybe he is also thinking about the financial situation of the club. Once again: I worked very well with him. But I also know what it's like in football when the results are disappointing.

Vitesse is last in the Eredivisie with 8 points after twelve games.