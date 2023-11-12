Bird flu has been detected on a laying hen farm in the Utrecht municipality of Renswoude. As a result, around 65,000 chickens are being culled by the NVWA to prevent the virus from spreading.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality (NVWA) reports that there are two other poultry farms within a radius of one kilometer of the farm. Both farms are being inspected and sampled for bird flu by the NVWA. In general, there are 31 poultry farms within a radius of 3 kilometers. All farms will be monitored over the next 10 days.

A ban on the transport of birds and eggs applies immediately within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected farm. There are 202 other poultry farms in this area. The obligation to keep poultry in the area, which had been lifted in the region on November 3, also applies again.

Furthermore, a transport ban applies to all birds as well as hatching and table eggs from a farm with birds. The ban also applies to bird manure and used litter as well as other animals and animal products from poultry farms, according to the ministry.

This is the first outbreak of bird flu in the Netherlands in four months this year. The last time such precautionary measures were taken because of bird flu was in July when a farm in Biddinghuizen had to be evacuated, NOS reports.