PSV have their first win in the Champions League. The Eindhovenaren beat RC Lens 1-0 and still have chances of making the last 16 due to this crucial victory.

It was PSV's first win in the main stage of the Champions League since December 2015, when they beat CSKA Moscow 2-1. They did not win any of the 17 matches they played since then.

Guus Til was rewarded for his excellent form in the Eredivisie of the last few weeks against Lens. The attacking midfielder made his first start in this season's Champions League. Manager Peter Bosz had given Ismael Saibari or Malik Tillman the nod in the other matches. Saibari was forced off with an eye injury in the game against Heracles Almelo last weekend, but the Moroccan was back in the squad tonight.

RC Lens had the first bit of danger of the match after Luuk de Jong lost the ball in the midfield. Left-back Serginio Dest cut inside at the right time and was, therefore, able to stop the shot from Elye Wahi.

PSV proved to be efficient. The first chance was a goal. Johan Bakayoko put the ball onto de Jong's head, who headed in via the underside of the bar. It was de Jong's eighth goal in the Champions League for PSV, which brought him level with Ruud van Nistelrooij for the Eindhovenaren.

The home side was limited to shots with no real danger for the rest of the first half. Defender Deiver Machado missed a big chance to equalize at the other end of the pitch right before halftime.

PSV wanted to finish the game quickly and pushed Lens back at the start of the second half. Hirving Lozano shot over twice, and Til's header was too soft.

Lens held strong and came out dangerously on a few occasions. PSV were lucky that Machado slipped after an hour played. Olivier Boscagli used his head to stop Salis Abdul Samed's shot from going toward goal.

PSV was getting more space but could not profit from it. Lozano did not see Bakayoko unmarked in the 86th minute and was for a shot. Goalkeeper Brice Samba saved. The post saved PSV after an attempt from Morgan Guilavogui, who was sent off in injury time.

Bosz's side beat the number 10 of France 1-0 and jumped to second place in Group B. PSV, just like Lens, now have five points. Leaders Arsenal, who beat Sevilla 2-0, are top with nine points. Sevilla are bottom with two points.