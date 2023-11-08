​​The Dutch labor union FNV wants a 14 percent wage increase and liveable working hours for employees in stores and distribution centers. The union submitted these demands to the retailer's association Inretail on Wednesday.

In addition to the wage increase and livable working hours, the union asserted that “wage theft must be stopped.” According to the organization, many store employees work unpaid in the store before their shifts begin and also after they end. The FNV insisted that employees should be compensated for these initial minutes of preparation and final minutes of closure.

"We are the only trade union that advocates for structural improvements and social security for people on the shopping street," stated Linda Vermeulen, director of FNV Handel. "After our actions, employees at Albert Heijn, Etos, and Ikea, among others, have seen better wages. Now, we aim to extend these wage increases to all employees across the shopping street," she added.

Vermeulen also highlighted the issue of the presence of so-called "yellow unions," which are worker organizations that are dominated and often influenced by employers. According to her, retail companies attempt to bypass the FNV and prefer to invite a company association such as the AVV (Alternatief voor Vakbond) or De Unie for collective labor agreement negotiations. "These types of groups barely set demands and tend to align with the companies rather than the employees," she explained.

When asked about these criticisms, a spokesperson for De Unie told ANP, "There is no need to respond to nonsense from the FNV."