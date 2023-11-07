The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) reported an alarming increase in anti-Semitism in the Netherlands since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. According to CIDI, the number of incidents since the violence started in Israel on October 7 is now 818 percent higher than the monthly average of the past three years. The University of Amsterdam has apologized for its handling of an incident between a pro-Palestine student, their relations, and a Jewish family in attendance at a recent graduation ceremony.

“There is a disturbing number of anti-Semitic expressions, especially in schools,” CIDI said. It mentioned examples of a Jewish boy being threatened with a knife and an Israeli girl being threatened by classmates. The slur “cancer Jew” and the Hitler salute have also happened at several schools. Jewish organizations and individuals are bombarded with anti-Semitic messages and emails.

“The figures only include reports that meet the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Criticism of Israel is not included in the figures. General anti-Semitic statements on social media are also not included,” CIDI said.

“These are alarming figures, unfortunately in line with what we are seeing elsewhere in Europe. The aim of the October 7 attacks was to drive a wedge in society. We must not allow ourselves to be divided, and we must do everything we can to reduce anti-Semitism,” said Eddo Verdoner, the government's coordinator for tackling anti-Semitism (NCAB).

Veddoner noted that anti-Semitic incidents are increasing far faster when compared to other spikes in fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups. He believes the issue is related to the rapid spread of information, commentary, and misinformation over social media. "Images reach society as a whole even faster, more directly and unfiltered, also on the mobile phones of 9- and 10-year-old children. This continues into the offline world, also on the schoolyard and in the classroom." Veddoner said.

"I hear compelling stories from adults and children who are harassed and reviled because of their Jewish identity. That is unacceptable."

“Although we saw an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents during previous conflict periods, it has never been as significant as now,” CIDI said. “It is very worrying that Jews in the Netherlands are held responsible for conflicts taking place in the Middle East. It seems as if Israel is being used to beat Jews. Time-honored conspiracy theories are being recycled and are back with a vengeance.”

University of Amsterdam incident

The University of Amsterdam apologized via email to the attendees of the Faculty of Economics and Business graduation ceremony on Friday for an incident between a student and a Jewish family, Parool reports.

One of the graduating students took his moment on stage to make a pro-Palestine statement. He started his speech with the words, “from river to sea,” meaning expelling Jews from Israel, and is sometimes used as a rallying cry calling for the slaughter of Jewish people present in that country. “From river to sea, from the past to today, the Palestinians resist in their own special way. Some through art, some through dancing, some through activism, and some, like myself, through creating a positive impact through business,” the student said.

A Jewish family in the audience took offense to the words “from river to sea” and responded to the student. Others from the audience got involved, and “apparently, terrible insulting texts were uttered towards the family,” a spokesperson for the University told Parool. “It is unclear exactly who did this and how many there were.”

The faculty organization did not intervene, and when the Jewish family decided to leave, it only offered them a separate area to sit in. “That is not the correct response that should have been given,” the spokesperson said. “That really should have been different.”

The university apologized in an email sent to those present over the weekend. “Serious mistakes were made in the handling of the incident for which there are no excuses,” the university wrote. “Unfortunately, we provided a platform to deliver this political message, and at the time the speech took place, did nothing to stop it, leaving those who were victims to fend for themselves.”

The spokesperson told Parool that the university would talk to the student involved. “It was not the time or place to do that.” The university is also seeking contact with the Jewish family.