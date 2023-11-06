The number of air travel passengers has risen sharply. Last quarter, almost 21 million people traveled to and from one of the five Dutch airports. That is an increase of over 11 percent compared to the same quarter the year before, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports.

The number of flights increased by over 8 percent to almost 143,000. The third quarter, from July to September, typically sees the most air travelers as it includes the summer holidays. The busiest days were Sunday, July 30, and Monday, August 7. On these days, over 246,000 travelers passed through the terminals of the five largest airports per day.

Most passengers, almost 86 percent, traveled via Schiphol in the past three months. With over 2 million passengers, Eindhoven Airport accounted for almost 10 percent of all travelers. The other travelers flew via Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Maastricht Aachen Airport, and Groningen Airport Eelde.

The amount of freight transported by air was lower in the third quarter, according to CBS. Just under 348,000 tons of cargo was flown in July, August, and September, almost 10 percent less than the same months last year.