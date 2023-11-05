Young people between the ages of 19 and 27 who want to be vaccinated free of charge against the human papillomavirus (HPV) until June 1, 2024, must have their first dose in 2023, the public health institute RIVM warned on Thursday.

The Cabinet launched this free vaccination campaign to encourage young people to get an HPV shot because this virus can cause different forms of cancer. The vaccine reduces the risk of six types of cancer, namely in the mouth and pharynx and in the penis, anus, vagina, labia and cervix.

Two doses are necessary to ensure long-lasting protection against HPV, and there must be a gap of 150 days between the two doses. After June 1, 2024, the HPV vaccine will no longer be offered to young adults free of charge. That means that people who get their first dose after 2023 will have to cover the cost of the injection, which will amount to approximately 175 euros per injection.

The RIVM also advised people who have already received their first dose not to wait too long to schedule an appointment for their second dose. This is mainly because, as of 2024, the vaccine will be offered at fewer locations across the country, and online appointment scheduling will no longer be available.

The turnout was at 22 percent in mid-October, “ but this percentage is rising steadily,” the RIVM wrote. The turnout among men has been higher than among women. This was expected as the opportunity for men to get vaccinated was introduced only recently, while many women had the opportunity to get the HPV vaccine as teenagers.

People can make an appointment to get the HPV vaccine online at www.hpvafspraak.nl or by phone at 0800-1608. According to the RIVM, more options are available by phone.